KeyCorp Comments on ON Semiconductor Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ON. Benchmark raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Shares of ON stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

