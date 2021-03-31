KeyCorp Comments on Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $178.51 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $157.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

