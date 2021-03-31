KeyCorp Comments on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

