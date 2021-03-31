KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,042 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 384,746 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

