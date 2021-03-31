KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown Castle International in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

CCI stock opened at $170.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.08. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $133.80 and a one year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

