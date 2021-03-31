KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Qorvo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $8.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 14.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

