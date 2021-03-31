KeyCorp Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $70.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target dropped by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Phreesia alerts:

NYSE PHR opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,271 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,052 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.