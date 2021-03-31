Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Satish Dhanasekaran Sells 2,490 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $143.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,784. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

