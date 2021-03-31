KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 2.96% of KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA KDFI remained flat at $$21.45 on Wednesday. 4,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $23.36.

