Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

