Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,540 shares during the period. Kimbell Royalty Partners comprises about 1.2% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRP. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,637 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

NYSE KRP remained flat at $$10.17 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,852. The company has a market capitalization of $607.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

