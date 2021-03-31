Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Kin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $392.88 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 439,713.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.89 or 0.00309548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.95 or 0.00822484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00047983 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

