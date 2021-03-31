Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $15,591.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

