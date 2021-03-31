Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Short Interest Update

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KGJI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Kingold Jewelry has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.66.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand.

