Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Short Interest Update

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:KGJI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Kingold Jewelry has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.66.
About Kingold Jewelry
