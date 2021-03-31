Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,703 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 53,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,827,000 after buying an additional 4,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,600,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after buying an additional 358,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,159,000 after buying an additional 125,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

KGC stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

