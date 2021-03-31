Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 5,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,263. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.42.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

