Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 46,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,021,128 shares.The stock last traded at $32.91 and had previously closed at $31.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

