KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of KLA worth $185,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in KLA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in KLA by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in KLA by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $317.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.59 and its 200-day moving average is $257.78. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $125.56 and a 52-week high of $342.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

