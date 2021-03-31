KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Up 165.7% This Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $379.01 million and approximately $188.84 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $64.95 or 0.00109594 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 165.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00061079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.49 or 0.00334907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00813027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00049101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00086557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029572 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

