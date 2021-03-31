Klaytn Trading 32.3% Higher Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $9.85 billion and approximately $355.55 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 519,063.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

