Kleros Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $53.64 million and $1.82 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028914 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,144,476 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.