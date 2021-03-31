Klever Price Down 28% Over Last Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Klever token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $286.82 million and $7.99 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klever has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 538,900.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00062447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00291733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.46 or 0.00881327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00078808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031150 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,382,264,140 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

Buying and Selling Klever

