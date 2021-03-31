Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €11.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €11.10 ($13.06) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KCO. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.62 ($11.31).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Wednesday, hitting €10.60 ($12.47). 432,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €3.10 ($3.65) and a 52 week high of €10.30 ($12.12). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.12.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

