Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight Sells 50,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. 74,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,091. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $49.46.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,806,000 after acquiring an additional 356,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
