Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight Sells 50,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. 74,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,091. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $49.46.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,806,000 after acquiring an additional 356,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.