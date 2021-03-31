Komodo (KMD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.11 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Komodo has a market capitalization of $341.00 million and approximately $45.11 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 33% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00004574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00262975 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068909 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00084822 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,001,983 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

