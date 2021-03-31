Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE KFY opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

