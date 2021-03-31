Kowal Investment Group LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Facebook comprises about 0.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock worth $373,518,525 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $7.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $841.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.