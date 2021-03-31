Kowal Investment Group LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Generac accounts for about 0.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $114,458,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Generac by 546.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $46,351,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.80. 14,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.