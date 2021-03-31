Kowal Investment Group LLC Invests $2.03 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for 0.9% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,201,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,367. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

