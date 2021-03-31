KP Tissue’s (KPT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KPT traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.80. 9,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,142. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.32 million and a PE ratio of -53.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.49. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$9.01 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million. On average, analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.