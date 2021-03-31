Krios (GIG) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Krios has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001385 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00138718 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.