Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 157,845 shares.The stock last traded at $27.85 and had previously closed at $28.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

