KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.49

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 15093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KT. Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in KT by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KT by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 96,953 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in KT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in KT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in KT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About KT (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.
