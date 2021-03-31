KuboCoin Market Capitalization Tops $5.34 Million (KUBO)

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One KuboCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KuboCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. KuboCoin has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $16.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KuboCoin Coin Profile

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. The official website for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org . The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

KuboCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuboCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuboCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

