Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KUBTY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS KUBTY traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $114.92. 11,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,111. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

