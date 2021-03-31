KuCoin Token Market Cap Reaches $434.16 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $5.42 or 0.00009140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $434.16 million and $14.54 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00050248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.38 or 0.00633154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026248 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KCS is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

