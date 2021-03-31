Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Position Lowered by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,223 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,295,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

