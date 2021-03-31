Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 149.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,776 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Kura Oncology worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KURA. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

KURA stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. 11,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,045. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KURA. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

