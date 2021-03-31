Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:KURRY remained flat at $$35.40 on Wednesday. Kuraray has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.
Kuraray Company Profile
Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.