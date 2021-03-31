Kuverit (KUV) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $550,163.49 and approximately $86.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.53 or 0.00632334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026364 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,391,322 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

