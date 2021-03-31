Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of KYOCY traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. 11,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $51.14 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

