Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.42. 10,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,208. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $110.40 and a twelve month high of $254.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.87.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

