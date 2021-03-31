Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sets New 52-Week High at $256.12

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $256.12 and last traded at $255.72, with a volume of 779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.87.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.67 and a 200 day moving average of $213.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 205.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 45,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.