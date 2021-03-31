LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0871 on Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $65.87 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00324963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.87 or 0.00808594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00087461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00029631 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,466,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars.

