LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LafargeHolcim presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HCMLY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,844. LafargeHolcim has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

