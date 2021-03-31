Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 52,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,462. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.19 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.85.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

