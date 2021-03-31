Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,178,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,347,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,106,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 64,882 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of EPRF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,850 shares. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.