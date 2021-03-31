Laffer Tengler Investments Has $1.10 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.26. 57,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,543. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.