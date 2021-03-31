Laffer Tengler Investments Has $2.09 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $136.81. 195,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.94 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

