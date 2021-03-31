Laffer Tengler Investments Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laffer Tengler Investments cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.79. 114,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,000. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

